Why Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Washington Trust Bancorp in Focus

Headquartered in Westerly, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -0.81% so far this year. The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. Is paying out a dividend of $0.56 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 4.79% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.52% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.63%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.24 is up 2.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 4.96%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Washington Trust's payout ratio is 50%, which means it paid out 50% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, WASH expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $4.68 per share, with earnings expected to increase 13.87% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, WASH is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

