Why Was Vir Biotechnology Up 74% in February?

What happened

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) jumped 74.6% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. In fact, the entire year has been fantastic for this stock. Vir is up a startling 264% since Jan. 2, compared to an almost 10% loss for the S&P 500.

Why the dominant outperformance? Vir is one of a handful of virus specialists whose stocks have shot up like a rocket this year. The market is rewarding the biotech for its coronavirus program, in the hopes that Vir will find a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19.

Of course it's way too early for trial data, and it will likely be years before any drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nonetheless, in a COVID-19 meltdown, small-cap stocks focused on finding a solution are market darlings.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Vir's market cap is $4.5 billion dollars now. That is very expensive for a company that has no profits, and only had $10 million in revenue last year. Vir's most advanced molecule is its hepatitis B treatment, Vir-2218, in phase 2 trials. If it works, Vir-2218 will be a billion-dollar molecule for sure. So for long-term investors, progress on its hepatitis B drug is far and away the most important thing about this biotech.

Driving the incredible gains in the share price in the short term, of course, is its COVID-19 program. And it's not like the market is bullish about good news from a clinical trial. The company has yet to start any human trials at all. Indeed, just announcing that you are starting a COVID-19 program is enough to send a stock price soaring. It's the flip side of all the panic-selling that is happening in the rest of the market. Traders are buying Vir, and similar names, as a hedge against coronavirus.

Now what

All of these COVID-19 biotech names are highly volatile, and many of them can have big up and down moves in a single day. It's an emotional market driven by a lot of fear right now. For investors holding the stock, Vir has been a wonderful bit of good news in a dismal market. It's been mostly up, with a few sharp declines.

Of course, if Vir's treatment for COVID-19 ultimately does not work, then the stock will tank. It might be a year before we see any phase 1 data. Clearly a lot of companies are trying to rush their vaccines and cures into human trials as quickly as possible. But drug approval is not a quick process.

On the positive side, Congress has just approved $8.3 billion in emergency funding for a response to COVID-19. $3 billion of that money is going toward research and development for the disease.

10 stocks we like better than Vir Biotechnology Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vir Biotechnology Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Taylor Carmichael has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.