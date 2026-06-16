Why Warsh's Debut Could Surprise the Doves - and Two Rate-Sensitive Stocks Poised to Benefit

On Wednesday, Kevin Warsh will step to a podium inside the Federal Reserve’s headquarters and take questions as Fed Chair for the first time.

Sworn in on May 22nd after a 54-45 Senate vote, Warsh will have just gaveled out his first FOMC meeting, and the rate decision itself is a foregone conclusion — the committee is universally expected to hold the federal funds rate at 3.50%-3.75%, where it has sat since December. Nearly 100% of futures traders expect no change.

So the decision isn’t the story. The tone is — and I think there’s a real chance Warsh sounds more dovish than the hawkish consensus expects.

Expectations Ahead of the June Fed Meeting

Here’s the conventional wiring of this meeting. Inflation has run hot this year — the April reading hit a three-year high — and the energy spike from the Iran war made it worse. The widespread expectation is that the updated Summary of Economic Projections will skew hawkish, showing both higher inflation and a slightly higher path for rates.

On paper: a hawkish hold, a higher-for-longer dot plot, and a new chair with a reputation for inflation vigilance.

But that framing is already stale, and the reason landed over the weekend. On Sunday, the United States and Iran announced a framework to end the war, with a toll-free reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade. The market response was immediate: U.S. crude plunged more than 5% to below $80 a barrel, its lowest level since early March, having already tumbled more than 6% the prior week in anticipation.

The single biggest driver of the inflation scare that justified the hawkish posture is unwinding in real time — and crucially, the dot plot now in front of the committee was largely finalized before any of this happened.

That matters because the inflation problem was always more about energy than a genuinely overheating economy. Underneath the alarming 4.2% headline CPI we received last week, the core has been cooling: core CPI rose just 0.2% month over month in May, below expectations, and stripping out food, shelter, and energy leaves underlying inflation running near 2.4% — essentially at target. A supply shock that’s now reversing, layered on a cooling core, is precisely the kind of inflation a central bank is supposed to look through.

Then there’s Warsh himself. President Trump chose him specifically because he wanted lower rates, and reiterated days before the meeting that there was “no reason” to raise and that the Fed should cut — political cover most chairs never get. Add a new leader eager to define his era, one who has criticized the Fed for letting its own forecasts drive policy errors, and you have someone with both the inclination and the justification to downplay a hawkish dot plot and crack the door to cuts later this year.

In fairness, this is a contrarian call. Warsh built his reputation as an inflation hawk, the projections may print higher, and his communication-minimalist instincts mean he could reveal little. The dovish surprise is a probability, not a certainty. But with the entire market braced for hawkishness, the risk/reward around his tone is asymmetric — it wouldn’t take a cut to move things, only an acknowledgment that a fading oil shock changes the calculus.

If he leans dovish, the rate-sensitive corners of the market that have spent substantial time priced for higher-for-longer stand to benefit most. Two names stand out — both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), but offering very different risk profiles.

Stocks to Watch

The first is Prologis PLD, the quality anchor. The world’s largest industrial and logistics REIT is about as direct a beneficiary of falling rates as exists, since REIT valuations and financing costs move inversely to yields.

Our Zacks Rank system upgraded PLD to a Buy recently, and the fundamentals back it up: first-quarter core funds from operations (FFO) of $1.50 per share rose 5.6% year over year and beat the consensus. The 2026 FFO consensus has been revised higher and points to mid-single-digit growth, with revenues expected up about 4.9%. A scaled, well-financed compounder with a growing data-center conversion angle, Prologis is the steady, income-oriented way to play the pivot.



Image Source: StockCharts

The second is T1 Energy TE, the higher-torque play — and certainly the more speculative of the two. The company is building an integrated U.S. solar-and-battery manufacturing supply chain, a clean-energy capex story that is intensely sensitive to financing costs: lower rates lift project economics and demand.

The momentum is real — first-quarter revenue surged to $177.7 million, up 175% year over year and crushing the Zacks Consensus Estimate — and its pending acquisition of battery-storage firm KORE Power pushes it toward the AI-data-center power theme.



Image Source: StockCharts

It now carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) with a second-best Growth Score of B, reflecting the favorable turn in estimate revisions.

Bottom Line

Wednesday afternoon is the catalyst, and the crowd is leaning hard one way.

If Warsh looks through a supply shock that’s already resolving and signals that cuts remain on the table, rate-sensitive plays like Prologis and T1 Energy are positioned to re-rate — the former with the ballast of a blue-chip REIT, the latter with the leverage of a high-beta growth name.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.