Why Warren Buffett's Berkshire Needs an Activist

“Berkshire needs an activist,” says Bill Smead, the lead manager of the Smead Value fund, which counts Berkshire Hathaway among its top 10 holdings.

Smead’s comments reflect the frustration of some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders who complain that CEO Warren Buffett has been too cautious during the recent market turmoil.

Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) bought just $1.7 billion of its own stock in the first quarter, down from $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter. Buffett, meanwhile, showed no enthusiasm for greater buybacks in comments at the company’s annual meeting on Saturday.

Berkshire was also a net buyer of only $1.8 billion of stocks more broadly in the first quarter and sold a net $6.1 billion in April, disappointing those who hoped he would be more aggressive during the downturn. Berkshire sold out of its stakes in the country’s four biggest airlines: Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), and American Airlines Group (AAL).

Cash and equivalents continued to build, hitting a record $137 billion on March 31, up from $128 billion on December 31.

Buffett’s performance isn’t cheering investors. Berkshire’s Class A shares were down 3% on Monday, to $265,883, and the more liquid Class B shares (BRK.B) were also off about 3%, to $177.

Berkshire continues to underperform the S&P 500. So far this year, Berkshire is off 21% against a negative 12% total return for the S&P 500.

The stock trades for under 1.2 times book value of $229,000 on March 31 and closer to 1.1 times book now given the stock market rally in April. (Berkshire holds more than $180 billion of stocks.) That is one of the lowest price to book ratios for Berkshire in a decade.

Smead says it is time for Bill Ackman to speak up. Ackman, the sometime activist investor, heads Pershing Square Capital Management and owns a stake in Berkshire. Ackman wrote favorably on Berkshire in a recent annual letter for his European closed-end fund that is available to U.S. holders, Pershing Square Holdings (PSHZF). A spokesman for Ackman declined to comment on Smead’s remarks.

Smead’s view is that Buffett is positioning Berkshire for a dire economic scenario that has at most 10% to 20% chance of playing out.

He was struck by Buffett’s comments at the meeting that Buffett sees his role and that of Vice Chairman Charlie Munger as “trustees” for Berkshire holders.

“I’ve never heard him talk about that before,” Smead says, adding that it made it seem as if Buffett was talking about a museum. “We don’t own the stock for capital preservation. We own the stock to create wealth.” Smead says Buffett is playing “maximum defense” now.

“Buffett is making assumptions about human behavior being changed by this virus,” Smead adds. “It appears that he, Charlie Munger, and Bill Gates share the same dour view of the next year. Age appears to be a factor in Berkshire playing defense.”

Buffett turns 90 in August. Gates, 64, a director, left Berkshire’s board in March. Munger, 96, is the longtime vice chairman of Berkshire. Buffett has noted that 99% of his wealth is tied up in Berkshire stock.

If Berkshire had bought back $6 billion to $7 billion in the first quarter it would have made a difference, Smead says. Berkshire’s stock buybacks in the period were modest relative to its $440 billion market value.

On Saturday, Berkshire reported first-quarter operating profits (excluding investment losses) of $3,619 a share, up about 6% from the year-earlier period, short of the consensus of around $3,800 a share, reflecting lower- than-expected profits at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad and Berkshire’s big utility business.

KBW analyst Meyer Shields wrote in a client note: “We expect the disappointing results and the annual meeting’s sober near-term outlook to pressure the shares on Monday. We lower our 2020E/2021E EPS to $13,425/$15,100 from $14,220/$15,525 mostly on near-term macroeconomic revenue pressures, but raise our target price to $325,000 from $310,000 to reflect higher-than-expected quarter-end cash and short-term securities. ” Shields has a Market Perform rating on the stock.

For much of the past decade, Berkshire would have been an eager buyer of its stock at current levels. Buffett has stated previously that 1.2 times book was an attractive level relative to the company’s intrinsic value.

On Saturday, however, Buffett said that he wasn’t so keen on buybacks.

“We always think about it but I don’t feel it’s far more compelling to buy Berkshire shares now than I did three months ago, or nine months ago, or a year ago,” Buffett said.

Buffett was asked about whether an activist might target Berkshire after his death and push for a breakup of the company. Buffett replied that there would be sizable negative tax consequences to breaking up and that there are “enormous advantages” to the current structure that allows earnings to reallocated to the most productive use within the vast conglomerate.

“So there is not a big discount to break up value embodied in Berkshire’s price,” Buffett said. That statement likely would be disputed by many Berkshire investors especially with the stock at only a small premium to book value, which Buffett has regularly stated, substantially understates intrinsic value.

Buffett added that while his stock will be given away over a period after his death, his estate and other friendly holders would still hold a sizable stake. Despite likely calls for a breakup after his death, Buffett said, “it isn’t going to happen.”

One longtime Berkshire holder emailed Barron’s to say that he is frustrated by Buffett’s conservative approach: “Cheap statistically and resilient. But just not going to put that cash to work anytime soon.”

Berkshire shares are historically inexpensive and Barron’s has been bullish on them. Investors may need some patience because Buffett is taking a shelter-in-place approach to running the company.

Write to Andrew Bary at andrew.bary@barrons.com

