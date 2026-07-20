Why Warren Buffett Says It's Hard Finding Good Buys in the Market Right Now

Key Points

The S&P 500 has nearly doubled in less than four years, far faster than usual.

Sky-high valuations have made it difficult for value investors such as Warren Buffett to find good deals.

Buffett believes having patience is crucial, even if it means waiting years to find a good buy.

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Warren Buffett is a bargain hunter at heart. Valuations have to make sense for the billionaire investor to buy a stock, regardless of how strong its business is. It's that discipline that has enabled him to repeatedly outperform the market and generate strong returns for Berkshire Hathaway investors for decades.

Buffett is no longer CEO of the company but remains a very significant part of it. And he's not able to find good buying opportunities these days. "It's tough to find values when everybody is preferring gambling."

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Buffett preaches patience

Although the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is on track for another solid year, up around 9% thus far, Buffett doesn't see many good buying opportunities right now. In a recent interview with CNBC, he suggested that when stock valuations are high, it can be difficult to find good buying opportunities.

There are times when opportunities are just thrown at you so fast you can't, you know, it's unbelievable. And then there's other times when you're very, very lucky if you find one thing in a couple of years.

Waiting years to find a good opportunity may seem discouraging to investors, but it's important to remember that Buffett invests in stocks that are within his circle of competence and that he knows well, and thus, the range of stocks he might consider buying will be different than the ones most investors might, especially those who are comfortable with tech. The more businesses an investor knows and is comfortable with, the more opportunities that will be available.

That said, it's critical to consider valuations, as Buffett's first rule of investing is to not lose money. And it's so important that his second rule is not to forget the first one.

Since 2023, the S&P 500 has generated incredible returns, nearly doubling in value, highlighting just how quickly valuations have risen. If the index were to rise in line with its long-run average of about 10%, then it would normally take about seven years for it to double.

Tracking the S&P 500 remains a safe option for long-term investors

Even if there are no good buying opportunities in the market for value investors today, tracking the S&P 500 through index funds can be a sound strategy, particularly for the long term. While the index may have been red hot in recent years and may be overdue for a slowdown, it's likely to rise in the long run.

By tracking the S&P 500, investors can gain exposure to a broad, high-quality mix of stocks that helps diversify their portfolios and enables them to grow their wealth over the years. It may not be exciting, but it can be an effective way to try to minimize risk.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.