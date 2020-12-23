Why Wanda Sports Stock Jumped Today

What happened

Shares of Wanda Sports (NASDAQ: WSG) jumped today, up by 11% as of 2:15 p.m. EST, after the company said it plans to delist from the Nasdaq but was launching a tender offer to buy out its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) that trade in the U.S. The offering price is at premium to current levels.

So what

Wanda Sports, which operates a sports events, media, and marketing platform in China, is terminating its ADS deposit agreement and delisting its stock.

Image source: Getty Images.

As part of that process, the media company is offering to purchase all Class A ordinary shares that the ADSs represent at a price of $1.70 per share, which translates to $2.55 per ADS. Every two ADSs represent three Class A shares. The tender offer price represents a 13% premium from yesterday's close of $2.25.

Now what

The tender offer commenced today and expires on Jan. 29, 2021 but can potentially be extended. Wanda Sports says that it hopes to reduce the number of Class A shareholders to less than 300, which would allow the company to delist from the exchange and suspend its financial reporting obligations.

The news comes amid broader scrutiny of Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. President Trump recently signed a bill that would delist Chinese companies that fail to comply with American auditing requirements. Many other Chinese companies have been accused of fraud due to poor auditing and financial controls, which has led to calls for greater oversight.

10 stocks we like better than Wanda Sports Group Company Limited

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wanda Sports Group Company Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Evan Niu, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.