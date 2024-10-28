Why Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Walt Disney (DIS) ended the recent trading session at $96.20, demonstrating a +1.23% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 1.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Walt Disney in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.09, indicating a 32.93% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.6 billion, indicating a 6.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.22, so one might conclude that Walt Disney is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that DIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Media Conglomerates industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.97.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

