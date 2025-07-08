Why Walt Disney (DIS) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Walt Disney (DIS) closed the most recent trading day at $121.82, moving -1.09% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The entertainment company's stock has climbed by 6.48% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.94%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walt Disney in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.47, marking a 5.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.7 billion, indicating a 2.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.78 per share and revenue of $95.15 billion, which would represent changes of +16.3% and +4.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Walt Disney is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.32. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.32.

Investors should also note that DIS has a PEG ratio of 1.8 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Media Conglomerates was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, placing it within the bottom 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

