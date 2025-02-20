Why Walmart Stock Is Sinking Today

Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are falling on Thursday. The company's stock fell 6.3% as of noon ET. This comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) lost 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost 0.8%.

The retail giant reported earnings before the market opened on Thursday. While the company delivered a strong quarter, weak guidance concerned investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

The holiday season was solid

Walmart posted Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 on sales of $180.55 billion. The numbers came in slightly ahead of analyst estimates for EPS, but just shy of sales estimates.

The quarter was marked by strong global e-commerce growth, up 16% year over year, and solid overall sales growth of 5.3%.

Doug McMillon, Walmart's CEO, said of the performance, "We're gaining market share, our top line is healthy, and we're in great shape with inventory." He added that the company will focus on "growth, improving operating margins, and strengthening ROI" in the upcoming year. The company will face challenges doing so, as the Trump administration continues to levy tariffs on global trading partners.

A tough year ahead

Much of what Walmart sells is grown or made in the U.S. However, CFO John David Rainey told CNBC that the company was "not going to be completely immune" from tariffs, especially those placed on Mexico and Canada.

This uncertainty and growing concern over inflation led the retailer to forecast sales growth of just 3% to 4% in the next year, below the expected 4% from Wall Street. The weak guidance sent shares lower.

Should you invest $1,000 in Walmart right now?

Before you buy stock in Walmart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Walmart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $853,275!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.