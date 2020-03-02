Markets
WMT

Why Walmart Is Looking to Bring 5G Capability to Stores

Contributor
Jennifer Saibil The Motley Fool
Published

Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) war with Amazon.com includes a superstore strategy that provides a complete lifestyle experience for consumers. As part of that effort, it's looking at next-generation 5G connectivity to upgrade its services and bring its customer focus to a new level.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Walmart is working with Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) to supply new 5G-enabled equipment to two test sites. The main purpose of the trial is to pump up the retailer's health services, but it's also meant to give greater power to the overall connectivity in the stores for both consumers and operations.

Walmart pharmacy truck.

Image source: Walmart.

Everything except housing?

This plan is part of Walmart's greater efforts to turn its superstores into communities for customers, covering everything from grocery shopping and clothing purchases to many different types of health services, including doctors' appointments and prescription pickups.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says he sees the 5G technology as enabling the back end of the platform, with faster connections and a digitally enhanced experience. While the company is making strides in e-commerce, with a 37% increase for fiscal year 2019, it has the upper hand when it comes to storefronts. Digital technology is a means to bring it all together and provide an unmatched physical experience.

Walmart's next big thing

There are Walmarts all over the U.S., but healthcare is not always available to those who need it. McMillon sees tremendous opportunity here, to benefit both Walmart customers as well as the company's top line. 

The 5G network can allow the Walmart system to identify app users as they come into the store and track their medical needs and prescription uses. It can also allow doctors to interact remotely with patients in real time, and detect the products the customer purchased in an effort to update its inventory. 

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT VZ AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular