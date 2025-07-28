Why Is Wall Street so Bullish on Nvidia? Here's the $4.8 Trillion Reason

Key Points The AI market could reach $4.8 trillion in size by 2033, according to a report from the United Nations.

As a leading player in the AI ecosystem, Nvidia stands to benefit as estimates of this market grow.

4.8 trillion is an incredibly large number. For example, let's imagine you have $4.8 trillion in one-dollar bills -- nice, right? If you count one per second, non-stop, it would take you over 152,000 years to count them all.

So, when I tell you that one industry is projected to grow into a $4.8 trillion market over the next decade, it should get your attention.

It may come as no surprise that the industry in question is for artificial intelligence (AI). According to a recent United Nations Trade and Development report, the global AI market could soar to $4.8 trillion by 2033. That would represent a 25-fold increase from its $189 billion size in 2023.

In short, the AI market is already firing on all cylinders, but it is still in the beginning chapters of its growth story.

That's terrific news for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which coincidentally boasts a market cap of $4.2 trillion as of this writing. That makes it the largest company in the world.

Nvidia, as the undisputed leader in AI chip design, has seen its revenue and profits skyrocket over the last three years as other tech giants have poured billions of dollars into building out AI infrastructure. Just this month, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans in mid-July to spend hundreds of billions constructing massive new AI data centers in the U.S.

Major commitments like that are part of the reason that Wall Street analysts continue to forecast strong revenue growth for Nvidia over the next few years. The company is expected to grow its top line 54% to $200.6 billion in the current fiscal year (ending Jan. 2026), according to the analyst consensus estimate. Over 90% of that revenue will come from its all-important data center segment. In another two years, analysts believe annual revenue could reach nearly $300 billion.

What's more, as estimates of the value of the AI market continue to climb, so does the opportunity for Nvidia.

Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.