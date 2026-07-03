Why Is Wall Street So Bullish on Micron? There's 1 Key Reason.

Key Points

Micron stock has risen more than 800% over the last year, and many Wall Street analyst targets are modeling for it to continue roaring higher.

Average analyst estimates suggest that Micron could have the third-highest operating income of any company in 2027.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

It's no secret that Wall Street loves Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock. On the heels of the company's recent quarterly report, it's also not hard to see why. Micron recorded non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $25.11 on sales of $41.46 billion in the third quarter of its current fiscal year, which ended May 28. Meanwhile, the average analyst estimate had called for an adjusted profit of $20.78 per share on sales of $35.84 billion in the period.

As impressive as the memory chip leader's performance was in the period, that's far from the only reason that many Wall Street investment firms are super bullish on Micron stock right now. Read on for a look at one key factor that helps explain why Micron stock has risen more than 800% over the last year -- and why top Wall Street analysts think that the stock can keep climbing.

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Micron's operating profits are expected to keep soaring

In terms of operating income, analysts polled by FactSet expect Micron to be the world's third-most profitable company in the 2027 calendar year. The average estimate calls for the business to record operating income of $200.8 billion in the period, trailing only Alphabet's estimated $207.6 billion and Nvidia's estimated $359.4 billion. For reference, the average analyst estimate calls for Microsoft and Apple to post operating profits of $194 billion and $170.5 billion, respectively.

Micron posted operating income of approximately $10.85 billion in its last fiscal year, up from operating income of roughly $1.94 billion in the previous year. The company is seemingly on track to continue growing its operating profit at an incredible pace, and that helps explain why top Wall Street analysts are so bullish on the stock.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

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Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Micron Technology, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.