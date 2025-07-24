Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Tesla? There's 1 Key Reason.

Key Points Tesla is facing a massive sales slowdown.

But some analysts remain unfazed.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

The average Wall Street price target for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently $299.56 per share. That implies a 10% downside potential over the next 12 months. Typically, analysts predict that stock prices will rise in the future. But not Tesla.

What is making analysts so bearish? There's one obvious factor.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This is bad news for EV stocks

Last year, many electric vehicle (EV) stocks saw their valuations dip due to lower-than-expected sales growth. In 2025, growth rates haven't been much better. In fact, April saw a 4.4% decline in EV sales year over year -- a rare occurrence.

Tesla has taken the brunt of this slowdown in recent quarters. The company generated a lower total revenue last quarter than it did three years ago. Analysts, meanwhile, project stagnating revenue for the year ahead. Competitors like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), meanwhile, are expected to grow between 5% and 75%.

Despite Wall Street's bearishness, Tesla's market cap is once again above $1 trillion, with shares closing in on new all-time highs. Why the disconnect?

It's important to note that not all analysts are bearish on Tesla stock. Dan Ives, for example, thinks that Tesla's robotaxi division could add $1 trillion in value by the end of 2026. That's a near doubling in Tesla's stock price over the next 18 months.

Priced at 12.2 times sales, Tesla stock still has a higher valuation than Rivian or Lucid, which trade at 2.9 and 9.3 times sales, respectively. The only explanation is that the market disagrees with the average Wall Street analyst. Likely, bullish investors remain unfazed by the latest sales slowdown and are instead looking ahead at massive growth opportunities like Tesla's robotaxi launch.

Wall Street looks bearish on Tesla at first glance. And it is -- at least on average. But plenty of analysts and everyday investors remain extremely bullish.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $433,181 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,702 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $641,800!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.