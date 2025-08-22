Why Is Wall Street So Bearish on Krispy Kreme? There's 1 Key Reason.

Key Points Krispy Kreme's stock is down 73% from its annual highs, now trading at a bargain-bin valuation.

A promising McDonald's delivery deal turned out to be much too expensive on a nationwide scale.

10 stocks we like better than Krispy Kreme ›

Doughnut vendor Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) used to be hot. Now it's a cautionary tale. As of Aug. 20, the stock has dropped 73% from its yearly peak. It trades at 0.4 times trailing sales and 0.9 times the company's book value.

These ratios are typical of companies in deep financial trouble. But how did Krispy Kreme get to this desperate situation?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

It turns out that a potentially awesome partnership backfired. Even the final act of shutting down that deal left Krispy Kreme scrambling to fight the massive infrastructure costs that came along with it. At this point, Krispy Kreme investors might wish the company had never agreed to that costly McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) contract.

What happened to the McDonald's deal?

Krispy Kreme started shipping doughnuts to McDonald's restaurants in October, 2022. The limited test run in Louisville, Kentucky, saw decent results, inspiring a larger-scale implementation in 2024.

But the nationwide rollout was never completed, as Krispy Kreme pulled the plug on this project in the second quarter of 2025. Management noted that the doughnut delivery program was too expensive on a networkwide scale. Furthermore, it will take several quarters to unwind the attempts to build an effective production and delivery network in support of the McDonald's deal.

What's next for Krispy Kreme?

As a result, Krispy Kreme is reviewing its entire logistics setup in search of more cost-effective solutions. The company is ending hundreds of underperforming delivery contracts, though more than half of the shuttered deals will be replaced with higher-volume routes by the end of 2025.

That may sound like an empty promise, but the partners for these new routes include giant household names such as Walmart, Costco, and Kroger. As long as Krispy Kreme can focus these operations on the most profitable delivery routes, the company might be poised for a long-term turnaround.

But that's a pretty speculative forecast. For now, Krispy Kreme investors are simply disappointed in the failed McDonald's experiment and its financial aftermath.

Should you invest $1,000 in Krispy Kreme right now?

Before you buy stock in Krispy Kreme, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Krispy Kreme wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $654,624!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,075,117!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.