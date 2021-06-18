Why Wall Street Must Lead on Paternity Leave

By Josh Levs, consultant, speaker, and author of All In

Days before the pandemic led to widespread shutdowns across the country, I had the honor of being part of a Nasdaq bell ringing ceremony, live from Times Square. The group of us were there with an important message -- one that now takes on new resonance as parts of the economy open back up. We were calling for gender equality. It was part of an event at stock exchanges across the globe, co-organized by multiple groups including U.N. Women.

Numerous studies have looked into how much prosperity would follow if women were able to participate in workforces as much as men. Estimates are in the trillions of dollars. But despite years of talk, there’s a very long way to go. The World Economic Forum estimates that at current rates, it would take 136 years to close the global gender gap.

Holding our event at the stock exchange was especially impactful -- not just because businesses pay attention, but also because, as Ritholtz Wealth Management’s Blair duQuesnay once put it, “Wall Street’s been a boys’ club forever.”

Across many industries, numerous factors prevent women from having truly equal opportunities. In my work with businesses of all kinds, I focus on one that rarely gets attention: the need to support men as equal caregivers.

Holding back women at work -- and men at home

No matter how many steps businesses take to try to make sure that hiring and promotions become gender blind, and to improve their cultures so that women are welcome and treated equally, there’s yet another roadblock that they often run into. When people have children, workplaces are designed based on the expectation that women will be the ones to stay home while men stay at work.

Why is the United States virtually the only country with no national paid maternity leave? Because the expectation is that each mom will have a husband who works and makes the money. And while not enough businesses offer paid maternity leave, even fewer -- less than half -- offer any paid paternity leave.

Worse, most men can’t take their full paternity leave even when it is available, because they may be punished for it at work. My book, All In, is filled with stories of men who were demoted or even fired for daring to take time off for caregiving.

This problem is particularly acute in much of the financial sector. Case in point was a Wall Street Journal headline in 2016 that read, “A top investment banker actually took all his paternity leave for once.” Three years later in 2019, a Los Angeles Times headline showed the cultural problem persists: “Wall Street dads find parental leave easier to get than to take.”

Wall Street is enormously influential. The more it moves in the right direction, the more other industries will follow.

Dads want greater equality

The good news is that surveys show men want more time to do caregiving at home. EY found that in the United States, men are even more likely than women to switch jobs or careers or take pay cuts in order to have more time with their families.

A study commissioned by Dove Men+Care with Promundo-US found that across seven countries including the United States, 85% of men said they want more time at home. Men and women agreed that the biggest forces holding back men are financial worries and attitudes among colleagues and managers. (I have a partnership with Dove Men+Care.)

I work with businesses to update their workplace policies and cultures to treat men as the equal caregivers they’re capable of being. I’ve also found that working with men on mental health issues helps. I know from experience that when we address stress and anxiety, often related to the financial pressures, we pursue and achieve greater work-life balance. We let go of the pressure to overwork. These problems are especially acute on Wall Street as well.

It’s little surprise that a new survey released this week finds that men who report feeling balance in their lives are nearly twice as likely to report doing household work more equally. In fact, the majority of men who do things like meditation or yoga on a regular basis share household work equally. That’s why, along with the release of this survey, Dove Men+Care also has a partnership with Headspace to help dads try out meditation.

The pandemic has been very difficult for many moms and dads. But as we head toward a post-pandemic era, we have a chance to make positive changes. Let’s ensure our businesses remove the outdated policies and stigmas preventing equality in caregiving. It’s an important part of doing right by families, giving women an equal playing field at work, and building a more prosperous world.

Josh Levs is an entrepreneur, consultant, keynote speaker and the leading expert on modern fathers at work. A former award-winning journalist for NPR and CNN, he is the author of All In.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.