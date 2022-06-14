Why Wall Street Isn’t Confident about DocuSign Stock

E-signature pioneer DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) is going through some trying times. Demand has receded significantly, leading the shares to drop to pre-pandemic levels. Looking at the share price performance for the year thus far, its share price has dropped 62.4%.

While navigating this demand decline, the company is undergoing some changes in its go-to-market strategy, which, despite being a good strategy for growth in the long run, it has clashed with the current adverse macro environment.

Last week, the company released its first-quarter Fiscal 2023 results, recording a 25% year-over-year increase in revenues. However, higher sales and marketing costs due to the GTM restructuring kept operating expenses high, weighing on margins.

Expert's Stance on DocuSign's Prospects

After its Q1 print, which led to a further decline in the company's shares, Needham analyst Scott Berg dove into the company's performance and pointed out several loopholes that eventually led him to reinforce his cautious stance on the stock.

He noted that customer expansions are slowing amid the high-inflation environment. Also, sales representative turnover is higher than expected due to a lack of knowledge among the workforce who joined during the pandemic. "The company has hired multiple new sales leaders, but these additions will require multiple quarters to drive improved productivity," opined Berg.

Moreover, the GTM restructuring we discussed earlier is not an easy process that will be completed overnight. "Revamping the sales execution and onboarding processes to the current scale of the business is taking longer than management expected, yet we believe the company could experience additional GTM pains as the newly hired sales leader implements changes," noted Berg.

For the current quarter, management expects total revenue to be $602 million on an average, which can be said to be in line with the Street's expectation of $601 million. The GTM restructuring is not expected to have a significant impact on Q2 but will make its impact more visible in the second half of the year.

That said, Berg maintains that he is confident in DocuSign's "historical ability to successfully execute its strategy." Nonetheless, despite it losing a considerable amount of its valuation over the past year, the stock still trades much above the average multiple of the Enterprise Software sector. Moreover, DocuSign shares might slide further down if the market keeps falling (which is highly possible presently).

Keeping in mind the near-term market uncertainties, GTM execution delay, a slowdown in FY24 growth, and disappointing demand trends, Berg kept a Hold rating on the stock.

Wall Street's Take

The sentiment on Wall Street also resonates with Berg, with a Hold consensus rating on DOCU stock based on four Buys, nine Holds, and two Sells. The average DocuSign price target is $76.46, implying 31.3% upside potential.

The Bottom Line

DocuSign has a unique business that is a 'category killer' in the e-signatures domain, according to Berg. Nonetheless, one cannot overlook the numerous downside risks that have cropped up in the business.

That being said, it is likely best to wait for more developments to occur, like the successful completion of GTM restructuring, better productivity among sales hires, and easing macro headwinds before adding the company's shares to your portfolio.

