Why Vuzix Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), a maker of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology, jumped Thursday after the company announced that it had received an order for $400,000 worth of its M400 smart glasses.

The tech stock was up by 8.2% as of 3:50 p.m. EDT.

So what

Vuzix said in a press release that a U.S.-based Fortune 100 insurance and financial services company had placed the large smart glasses order after testing the devices for more than 18 months.

Image source: Getty Images

Vuzix noted that it will deliver the order immediately and that subsequent orders from the company are possible "as this customer expands its use of smart glasses."

CEO Paul Travers said in a statement: "We continue to see an increasing number of companies across an expanding number of verticals selecting our industry leading M400 Smart Glasses for deployment within their organization to either solve operational challenges encountered in the field at customer sites or simply help maximize human capital."

Vuzix's M400 smart glasses can capture high-resolution photos and videos, making them useful for the insurance industry in documenting claims.

Now what

Vuzix's stock often experiences large share price swings tied to company-related news, and Thursday's move was no different. The tech stock has skyrocketed by more than 2,000% over the past 12 months. But with the company's stock flying high right now, investors may want to be cautious about picking up more shares.

10 stocks we like better than Vuzix

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vuzix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.