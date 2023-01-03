Why Voluntary Carbon Markets Fall Short in the Fight Against Climate Change

By Zhi Li, CEO of CC Technology

One-hundred eighty nations pledged to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in 1997 during the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) led Kyoto Protocol. As a result, they formalized the concept of carbon credits, an offset mechanism to reduce greenhouse gas emissions via the creation of a marketplace where companies, governments, or organizations can trade emissions permits. Under this system, organizations get a set number of carbon credits, which decline over time, and they can sell any excess credits to another organization who may exceed the permitted amount of emissions.

The carbon marketplace

To help meet reduction targets and facilitate carbon offsets, emissions trading schemes (ETS) were established as a cost effective way to curb greenhouse gas emissions. A market-based approach to controlling the levels of pollutants entering Earth’s atmosphere, known as ETS marketplaces, were first established in a few developed countries such as the E.U., Japan, Australia, the U.S. State of California, and most recently China and India.

China and the E.U.—the two largest ETS marketplaces—have been collaborating since 2014 as part of a project titled “Platform for Policy Dialogue and Cooperation between E.U. and China on Emissions Trading.” Despite sometimes having competing geo-political interests, China’s and the E.U.’s partnership yielded many important joint climate initiatives while reinforcing the overall target set forward at the 2015 Paris Accords to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Despite some positive outcomes, mandatory carbon markets have major flaws that need to be addressed in order to reach the 2050 target, which climate experts generally agree is needed to stave off serious environmental disaster.

The main problems with these marketplaces is that they cover only the heavy polluters because the vast majority of businesses, governments, and individuals don’t fall under the jurisdiction of bodies that mandate carbon reductions.

Voluntary carbon markets fall short

To address the shortcoming in the mandatory marketplaces, Article 6 from the Paris Accords called for carbon trading to be conducted on a “voluntary basis” among participating nations. With this declaration, voluntary carbon trading commenced. The main difference between the mandatory, or compliance markets, and voluntary markets is that the latter functions outside mandatory regulated frameworks and enables companies and individuals to purchase carbon offsets on their own initiative with no intended use for compliance purposes.

Voluntary carbon markets compliment their mandatory counterparts and offer a more complete roadmap towards drastically reducing carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions. But the voluntary market struggles from many inefficiencies that limit its potential impact. These include transparency and traceability regarding carbon credit transactions.

While mandatory markets operate more or less as they were intended, voluntary markets struggle from an overall lack of standardization and transparency, which leads to confusing and unorganized marketplaces, making scaling a major pain point.

Finding a solution

Because achieving carbon neutrality requires every country doing its part, the core problem plaguing voluntary markets is the inability to scale effectively, partly due to a lack of standardization.

Just like there are many NGOs and governmental organizations on the front lines of combating climate change, there are an increasing number of organizations and initiatives looking to address the issues affecting the voluntary carbon markets with the ultimate goal of protecting our environment.

A private sector initiative led by the Institute of International Finance, the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) aids the voluntary market scale effectively in order to meet the goals of the Paris Accords. With more than 250 member institutions representing buyers and sellers of carbon credits, financial institutions, market-infrastructure providers, academics,, and more, the Taskforce unites all parts of the value chain. In doing so, TSVCM intensively works on providing the best course of action to fix the most urgent pain points in the voluntary carbon markets.

The Taskforce’s governance body works to promote the development of the global voluntary carbon market through standardization and high quality thresholds capable of supporting market growth. The organization will establish legal standards and oversee standard setting organizations on adherence while coordinating between individual institutions operating within the carbon market, whether NGOs, market participants, or credit providers.

Another initiative, the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM), focuses on setting and enforcing necessary threshold standards so high-quality carbon credits efficiently mobilize finance towards urgent climate development projects. Like TSVCM, ICVCM also works to establish core carbon principles while setting new threshold standards.

ICVCM’s core belief is around that building integrity into the voluntary marketplace will lead to scalability. The Council pushes for a high-integrity voluntary market to serve as a complementary tool to reduce and remove emissions above and beyond what would otherwise be possible, while channeling funds to high-impact climate projects.

Both these initiatives demand and deserve public and private support in order to provide the industry with the tools and structure to boost efficiency and standardization to enable scale on a global level. With this objective, a standard global model would promote both economic advancement and environmental changes in our consumption of CO2 and other greenhouse gasses.

In addition to these organizations, major international bodies such as the World Bank Climate Warehouse, Gold Standard, the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition, and, of course, the UNFCCC are playing an important role in addressing the challenges facing the voluntary markets.

Tackling climate change requires a united front with all actors across varying sectors working in a complimentary manner to maximize all climate related outcomes. The carbon markets will play a crucial role in humanity’s push for a net-zero future, and for them to function most efficiently voluntary carbon markets need standardization to improve efficiency and ultimately scale on a global level. Without crucial mechanisms like voluntary carbon markets to help get there, humanity will struggle greatly to reach its climate-related goals.

About the author:

Zhi started his career in Goldman Sachs in London in 2008. He then worked for Bloomberg and Credit Suisse before joining Preon Capital in 2015 as a Partner. In 2021, he founded CC Technology, where he serves as CEO. Zhi holds a Bachelor degree in French literature from Beijing Language and Culture University and a Master degree in Management from Reims Management School. Zhi is currently pursuing his DBA at SDA Bocconi School of Management.

