Why VOLQ Futures Will be A ‘Win’ For Price Discovery and Transparency

On Oct. 5, Nasdaq and the CME Group will launch new futures contracts on the Nasdaq-100 Volatility Index (VOLQ®), giving investors the ability to trade and hedge volatility on one of the year’s best-performing indices, the Nasdaq-100® Index (NDX).

“VOLQ futures respond directly to growing demand for tools to hedge portfolio volatility exposure or trade at-the-money volatility on a leading global benchmark equity index, the Nasdaq-100,” said Tim McCourt, CME Group Global Head of Equity Index and Alternative Investment Products.

The underlying VOLQ Index assesses volatility with a forward-looking approach. In this respect, it is similar to the well-known Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), or the “fear index.” However, the VIX is based on a weighted strip of options, incorporating at-the-money, out-of-the-money and deep-out-of-the-money options. The VOLQ, on the other hand, focuses strictly on at-the-money options, measuring the implied volatility of 32 at-the-money Nasdaq-100 options time-weighted for 30 days until expiration. At-the-money options measure where the forward-focused risk of the index is at that moment in time, which gives traders a specific measure of volatility not found in the VIX.

The price you see on the screen is a megaphone broadcasting an implied NDX trading range over the next 30-day period. The higher the index goes, the louder the megaphone says that there’s a big move coming. Dan Carrigan, Nasdaq AVP of Strategy

Carrigan noted that the VOLQ rose to almost 80 in mid-March as fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic gripped the markets, which forecasted an approximate 20% move, either higher or lower, over the next 30 days. Within a month, the Nasdaq-100 had climbed by more than 20%.

Scott Nations, President of Nations Indexes

“That was an inflection point,” Nations Indexes President Scott Nations said during a recent TradeTalks. “If you focus more on at-the-money options—the options that investors and hedgers are really using—it’s easier to see inflection points.”

The VOLQ, which was introduced in early 2019, was created in direct response from market feedback. Two years prior, in 2017, Carrigan was on a roadshow with buy-side investors, “canvassing them for ideas we had for new products.” The response to the VOLQ proposition was overwhelming, with almost all participants asking for a volatility product based on the Nasdaq-100.

“This year, there is general uncertainty in the markets. And when you have uncertainty, you have to look at potential portfolio hedging strategies. The volatility product allows you to hedge your portfolio without having to liquidate any positions,” Carrigan noted.

Carrigan also noted that VOLQ futures could be a hedge provider for both retail and institutional investors. The latter can use the volatility product to help manage their overall losses and use it to hedge unknown, future market risks. For the retail investor who may be long in a preferred Nasdaq-listed stock, like Apple, volatility futures allow them to hedge their portfolio, Carrigan said.

The VOLQ futures, pending regulatory review, are scheduled to launch Oct. 5 and expand the suite of Nasdaq-100-based products that include E-mini and Micro E-mini Nasdaq-100 contracts.

“This is pretty exciting news,” Mike Khouw, president of Optimize Advisors, said recently on CNBC. “When we see the big uptick in options volume, the big increase in the amount of information that is available to investors, some competition and more underliers, I think that [the VOLQ futures are] going to be a win-win. It’s probably going to be a win on pricing and going to be a win for transparency and price discovery in the marketplace. And, of course, a big increase in investor choice, so this is a really positive development.”