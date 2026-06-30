Why Is Volkswagen Considering 100K Job Cuts and Plant Closures?

Volkswagen AG VWAGY is considering a major restructuring that could eliminate up to 100,000 jobs and halt production at four German factories over the next several years, per Manager Magazin. The reported cuts would impact roughly 15% of the automaker’s workforce.



Volkswagen’s plans also include reducing its five-year investment budget by about 15%, bringing it to just over €130 billion. Production would reportedly cease at plants in Hanover, Zwickau and Emden, as well as Audi’s facility in Neckarsulm.



If implemented, the reported job reductions would far exceed earlier expectations of around 50,000 positions being cut in Germany by 2030. In late 2024, Volkswagen reached an agreement with labor unions to avoid factory closures in Germany and rule out compulsory layoffs through the end of 2030.



CEO Oliver Blume reportedly presented the proposals to senior executives earlier this week in an effort to gain support for the extensive cost-cutting plan.



Per Manager Magazin, Blume and chief financial officer Arno Antlitz are also considering a broader overhaul of the 89-year-old company, including separating the core Volkswagen brand and its parts business into standalone entities.



Meanwhile, Volkswagen’s General Works Council and Germany’s IG Metall union have vowed to resist the reported workforce reductions and plant closures.



Volkswagen employs more than 650,000 people across brands such as Audi, Bentley, Skoda, Seat and Cupra. The company has faced mounting pressure from Chinese automakers and challenges in shifting from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric cars. If the reported plans move forward, they would rank among the largest restructurings in Volkswagen’s history.

VWAGY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Volkswagen currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are China Yuchai International Limited CYD, Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW and Garrett Motion Inc. GTX, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYD’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 52.2% and 51%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.7% and 31.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 39 cents and 29 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GTX’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.6% and 20.4%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 12 cents over the past 60 days, while the EPS estimate for 2027 has improved a penny over the past 30 days.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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