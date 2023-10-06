Why Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The latest trading session saw Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY) ending at $12.85, denoting a +1.82% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.6%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.79% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.17%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 12.37% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.65 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.