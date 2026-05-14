Why Volatility ETFs May Matter More in Today's Uneven Market

Volatility has remained a defining market theme so far in 2026, driven by alternating waves of geopolitical uncertainty and AI-led market concerns. Since the escalation of the Middle East conflict, rising geopolitical tensions and sharp fluctuations in oil prices have continued to keep investors on edge.

Despite falling 4.70% over the past month, the CBOE Volatility Index has still gained around 2.76% over the past five days and 20.20% year to date. The performance suggests that volatility has not fully subsided and that investors remain cautious about evolving market developments and underlying macro risks, reflecting lingering uncertainty and elevated investor nervousness.

Markets May Be Overlooking Underlying Macro Risks

The S&P 500 has gained 9.37% over the past month and 1.10% over the past five trading sessions, reflecting continued resilience in U.S. equities. However, despite the recent strength, several geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties remain unresolved, particularly surrounding oil price volatility and the potential economic pressure associated with persistently elevated energy prices. While markets appear relatively stable for now, investors may continue monitoring these risks closely as evolving developments could still influence broader market sentiment.

Although markets have become less reactive compared to the initial phase of the conflict, investor sentiment still tends to shift alongside geopolitical headlines and fluctuations in oil prices, underscoring the market’s continued sensitivity to macro uncertainty.

However, the bigger concern for markets is not merely higher oil prices, but the uncertainty surrounding their future direction. Rising oil volatility often creates a broader macro ripple effect, and the oil price uncertainty feeds directly into inflation expectations. This complicates the outlook for Fed policy and clouds global growth assumptions. As a result, even modest swings in crude prices can have an outsized impact on investor sentiment and broader market stability.

Rising Inflation and a Tougher Fed Policy Outlook

Consumer prices increased more than expected in April, as disruptions to crude supply caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, due to the conflict with Iran, continued to keep inflationary pressures elevated.

The U.S. benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI), trading above the $100 per barrel mark, has gained 5.94% over the past five days and 9.85% over the past month, as per OilPrice.com.

According to a Reuters article, fears of a prolonged conflict have heightened the risk that elevated energy prices could spill over into broader and more persistent inflationary pressures. That shift has sharply reduced expectations for Fed rate cuts this year, with markets increasingly acknowledging the possibility of an additional rate hike.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are anticipating a 28% likelihood of interest rates being increased to 3.75-4.0% in its December 2026 meeting, significantly up from a 0.7% likelihood just a month earlier.

Volatility ETFs: Tactical Hedges in a Fragile Market

The current market backdrop highlights the importance of a more tactical approach to short-term portfolio positioning. In this environment, increased exposure to volatility ETFs is emerging as a compelling strategy, not only as a hedge against potential short-term downside risks but also as a way to benefit from lingering market uncertainty.

In volatile markets, anticipating risk is often more effective than reacting after losses have already materialized. Volatility ETFs tend to work best when used proactively rather than emotionally, allowing investors to position ahead of potential market stress instead of chasing protection after volatility has already surged.

Taking positions before uncertainty becomes fully priced in can help investors manage downside risks more effectively, rather than being forced to adjust defensively once markets turn volatile. Volatility ETFs, in particular, have historically performed well during periods of market stress and can continue to serve as effective hedging tools as uncertainty and downside risks persist.

While long-term investors may choose to look through near-term fluctuations, the current macro environment appears more supportive of volatility-focused strategies and tactical hedging approaches for investors with a shorter-term investment horizon.

With the potential for increased volatility, adding these ETFs may be a smart strategic move (See: all Volatility ETFs here).

Volatility ETFs for Navigating Risks

Below, we have highlighted a few funds that investors can consider to gain increased exposure to volatility ETFs.

These are iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX, ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF VIXY and ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF VIXM.

With a one-month average trading volume of 7.34 million shares, VXX is the most liquid option, offering investors easier entry and exit, making it well-suited for tactical positioning and short-term hedging strategies in the current volatile economic backdrop.

VXX has gathered an asset base of $485.0 million, the largest asset base among the other options. Regarding charging annual fees, both VIXY and VIXM are the cheapest options, charging 0.85%.

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iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY): ETF Research Reports

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.