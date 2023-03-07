Why Vivid Seats Stock Jumped 17.4% on Tuesday

What happened

Shares of online ticket company Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) jumped as much as 17.4% in early trading on Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. At 11 a.m. ET, shares are still trading 16.3% higher for the day.

So what

Revenue was up just $1.1 million to $165 million but net income jumped from a loss of $3.3 million a year ago to a profit of $10.1 million last quarter. Results exceeded the $154.5 million in revenue and $0.12 per share in earnings that Wall Street analysts expected.

For 2023, management expects revenue to be $580 million to $610 million, about flat with the $600.3 million generated in 2022 and below analyst estimates of $615.7 million in revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $110 million to $115 million, which is in line with $113.3 million generated last year.

Now what

Results were clearly better than expected, but the company isn't growing and trades for a whopping 54 times 2022 earnings. That's not a great value for a company in a highly competitive market, and that's what will keep me out of the stock today.

10 stocks we like better than Vivid Seats

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Vivid Seats wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.