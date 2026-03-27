Why Vitesse Energy Stock Fizzled on Friday

Key Points

Chairman and CEO Bob Gerrity resigned from both posts.

On a positive note, the company wasted no time appointing his replacement.

10 stocks we like better than Vitesse Energy ›

Shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE: VTS) spent much of Friday in the red following the unexpected resignation of its CEO. Investors couldn't shake their negative feelings about this development, and the stock closed the day almost 5% underwater.

Waving goodbye

Just after market close on Thursday, Vitesse announced that CEO Bob Gerrity had resigned from both positions, as CEO and as chairman of the company's board of directors. In contrast to most CEO departures, Gerrity's action was effective immediately.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nevertheless, in what the Vitessed characterized as "the culmination of a thorough succession planning process that will position the company for continued long-term strategic execution and success," it named an outsider, Jamie Benard, as new CEO and board chairman. This will become effective on May 1.

Benard is a seasoned oil and gas company executive, having most recently served as president of SOGC. Prior to that, he served in a variety of leadership roles -- including COO -- for Texas-based Summit Discovery Resources.

The abruptness was the thing

Generally speaking, for publicly traded companies, if a C-Suite transition is in the works, it's best to flag it to shareholders well in advance if possible. Unexpected ones, after all, make it seem as if there's some kind of trouble in the top ranks.

At least Vitesse has tapped a veteran energy industry executive who likely knows the business cold, but I don't blame investors for being concerned about the rather surprising change.

Should you buy stock in Vitesse Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Vitesse Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vitesse Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,049,793!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 27, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vitesse Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.