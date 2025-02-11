Why Vital Farms (VITL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Vital Farms (VITL) closed the most recent trading day at $35.71, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 4.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.19%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2025. On that day, Vital Farms is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $160.23 million, showing a 17.98% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.92% downward. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vital Farms has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.65 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.67 of its industry.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

