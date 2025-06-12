Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $33.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.78% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 18.75% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $163.07 million, indicating a 13.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $582.16 million, which would represent changes of +6.54% and +12.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.15, which means Vita Coco Company, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, COCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.55 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

