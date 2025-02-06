Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $37.32, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.36% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.51%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 9.12% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.08, marking a 27.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $122.22 million, up 15.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.83. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.83 for its industry.

Investors should also note that COCO has a PEG ratio of 2.22 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

