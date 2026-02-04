Why Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $55.00 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.45% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.51%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 10.71% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 10.05%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 8.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $126.87 million, down 0.33% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $608.87 million, indicating changes of +14.95% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 36.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.66, which means Vita Coco Company, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that COCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 150, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

