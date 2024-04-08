Why Vistra Corp. (VST) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $74.42, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 24.53% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.17, reflecting a 57.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.55 billion, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

VST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $20.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.5% and +37.48%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vistra Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.12% downward. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vistra Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.06, which means Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.