Why Vistra Corp. (VST) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

In the latest trading session, Vistra Corp. (VST) closed at $161.99, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 0.85%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.56, showcasing a 239.13% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.54 billion, indicating a 40.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.79 per share and revenue of $23.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.11% and +30.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Vistra Corp. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vistra Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.86 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that VST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.82.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.