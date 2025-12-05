Why Is Vishay (VSH) Up 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH). Shares have added about 3.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Vishay due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Vishay Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Vishay Intertechnology reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of 4 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, this compares unfavorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 8 cents.

Vishay Intertechnology’s revenues of $790.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Moreover, the top line increased 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VSH’s Q3 Top-Line Details

Vishay Intertechnology’s third-quarter performance reflected a broad-based recovery, with a year-over-year increase in revenues across most segments indicating a recovery in demand.

Revenues from MOSFET (21.1% of total revenues) were $167.1 million, up 13.6% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.86.

Third-quarter revenues from Diodes (18.9% of total revenues) were $149.6 million, up 3% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.07.

Revenues from Optoelectronics (7% of total revenues) in the third quarter were $55.6 million, down 12% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.93.

Revenues from Resistors (24.8% of total revenues) were $195.7 million, up 8.2% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.92.

Revenues from Inductors (11.6% of total revenues) were $92 million, up 1.9% year over year. The book-to-bill was 0.99.

Revenues from Capacitors (16.5% of total revenues) were $130.6 million, moving up 20.1% year over year. The book-to-bill was 1.07.

VSH’s third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $76 million, up 6.3% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 10 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 9.6%.

The operating margin was 2.4% in the reported quarter against a negative 2.5% operating margin in the year-ago quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sept. 27, 2025, VSH’s cash and cash equivalents were $444.1 million compared with $473.9 million as of June 28, 2025.

Long-term debt was $919.7 million as of Sept. 27, higher than $914.5 million as of June 28.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.6 million, while the company generated a negative free cash flow of $24.3 million in the quarter.

VSH Initiates Q4 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, Vishay Intertechnology expects revenues of $790 million (plus or minus $20 million). The gross profit margin is anticipated to be 19.5% (plus or minus 50 basis points).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -71.43% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Vishay has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. Notably, Vishay has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

