Why Visa's Prisma and Newpay Deals Come at a Critical Moment

Visa Inc. V has completed the acquisition of Prisma Medios de Pago S.A.U. and Newpay S.A.U. in Argentina, expanding its footprint in the country’s payments ecosystem. The move comes just weeks after a setback in Mexico, where Visa’s bid to acquire a controlling stake in payment processor Prosa was blocked by the newly formed National Antitrust Commission on competition grounds.

The acquisitions of Prisma and Newpay from Advent Internationalbroaden Visa’s regional capabilities by bringing a diverse suite of payment products and services under its umbrella. Visa can now integrate Prisma and Newpay’s technology platforms with its global network and value-added offerings. This combination is expected to speed up the rollout of next-generation solutions, including tokenization, biometric verification, advanced risk management tools and agentic commerce innovations.

The move is expected to provide Visa with direct access to Argentina’sdomestic transaction volumes. With growing digitization in the region, Visa stands to gain more service and processing fees tied to the transaction flows. It will also enable the company to sell more higher-value advanced services to issuers and merchants.

The acquisition comes as Visa and its peer Mastercard Incorporated MA navigate heightened regulatory pressure across key markets. In the United States, the Department of Justice has accused Visa and Mastercard of leveraging their market scale to maintain high merchant fees, with ongoing legal proceedings adding uncertainty to the long-term outlook for pricing. At the same time, a potential revival of the Credit Card Competition Act could alter card-routing rules and reshape competitive dynamics within the payments ecosystem.

In the U.K., tribunal rulings and policy discussions around capping fees have increased scrutiny, while major banks are reportedly considering the creation of a domestic card network to reduce reliance on U.S.-based payment leaders. Should such an alternative materialize, it could pose a more direct competitive challenge to Visa and Mastercard than to American Express Company AXP, given AmEx’s closed-loop structure. Still, any broad-based pressure on interchange or merchant fees could weigh on sentiment across the sector, including American Express.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Visa have declined 12.2% in the past year, shedding less value than the broader industry but underperforming the S&P 500 Index.

Visa One-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Visa trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61X, up from the industry average of 18.42X. Visa carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies an 11.9% rise year over year, followed by 13.3% growth next year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

