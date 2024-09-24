Why Visa Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) were moving lower today on reports that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is preparing to sue the financial services titan over antitrust concerns.

Not surprisingly, the stock pulled back on the news, down 4% as of 10:03 a.m. ET.

Antitrust strikes again

Nearly every big tech company, it seems, has been sued by the federal government recently, so it's not a surprise that Visa, which has one of the largest economic moats in the business world, has earned the ire of the DOJ.

According to The New York Times, the DOJ is preparing to sue Visa for blocking out competitors by punishing customers when they try to use alternative services to process payments.

The lawsuit could come as early as Tuesday and follows an investigation that has gone on for years. The DOJ also -- successfully -- sued the company to block its acquisition of Plaid in 2020.

What this means for Visa

Since the suit hasn't yet been filed, it's difficult to say what the impact on Visa's business will be. At a minimum, it's likely to be a legal headache for the payment processing giant, and at worst, it could result in billions of dollars in fines and prevent Visa from entering new markets.

Dislodging the company's grip on the credit card industry won't be easy, though. It essentially has a duopoly with Mastercard, and its network of merchants would be difficult to rebuild from scratch.

Visa had an estimated 52% of credit card purchase volume in the U.S. in 2022 ($2.84 trillion), and it has the operating margins that indicate a monopoly at greater than 60%.

Stay tuned, as the stock is likely to move again when the lawsuit is filed.

Should you invest $1,000 in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Visa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $712,454!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.