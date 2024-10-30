Why Visa Stock Popped After Earnings Today

Visa (NYSE: V) stock enjoyed modest gains on Wednesday, rising 3.5% through 1:30 p.m. ET after beating analyst forecasts for fiscal Q4 2024 earnings last night.

Wall Street had Visa pegged for a $2.58 per share "adjusted" profit on sales of $9.5 billion. Visa reported $2.71 per share, adjusted, and $2.65 per share as calculated, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), with $9.6 billion in revenue, beating on both top and bottom lines.

Visa stock by the numbers

Revenues grew 12% year over year in Q4, accelerating Visa's 10% pace of revenue growth over the entirety of the year. GAAP profits grew 17% both in the quarter and in the year, with Visa wrapping up 2024 with a full-year profit of $9.73 per share.

In a note that may be of interest to investors in retail stocks, Visa noted that -- for both the quarter and the year -- its total "volume" of payments (i.e., the dollar value of payments) grew only 8%, despite "processed transactions" (i.e., the number of purchases Visa processed) growing 10%. This suggests that the dollar value per transaction declined year over year, potentially suggesting that consumers are buying cheaper goods and services, a sign of strained consumer purchasing power.

A second interpretation, however, is more optimistic. Gasoline prices are down significantly in 2024, relative to 2023 -- September 2024 gas prices averaged 16% lower than September 2023 prices, for example. Considering how often credit cards are used to buy gas, this fact alone may help to explain why Visa's payment volumes didn't grow quite as quickly as its processed transactions.

Is Visa stock a buy?

Long story short: Visa is doing just fine. This financial giant is not a cheap stock, however.

Visa stock costs a steep 28 times earnings. That's already pricey relative to the 17% earnings growth Visa showed in 2024. With analysts forecasting growth to slow to less than 13% on average over the next five years, Visa stock looks priced for perfection today.

Lucky for its investors, it's also performing pretty perfectly.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,492 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $44,204 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $409,559!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.