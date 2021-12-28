Why Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Could Be Worth Watching

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Visa’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Visa?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Visa today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $240.54, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Visa has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Visa?

NYSE:V Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Visa's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 65%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? V’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on V, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

