Why Virtusa Stock Just Jumped 24%

What happened

Shares of IT consultant Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) are up 23.8% in 9:55 a.m. EDT trading on news that private equity firm Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) will acquire the company in a merger transaction valued at $2 billion.

So what

BPEA will pay $51.35 cash to acquire all outstanding shares of Virtusa. In a statement, Virtusa confirmed that its board has unanimously endorsed the bid as the best out of roughly a half-dozen offers received to acquire the company over the past two months.

Thanks to the premium contained in BPEA's bid, Virtusa stock has now erased all of its losses over the past year and returned shareholders to roughly breakeven.

Image source: Getty Images.

Now what

Assuming that Virtusa's shareholders approve the buyout, regulators give it a green light, and The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) doesn't object, this merger should close sometime in the first half of 2021.

Virtusa shareholders are already able to sell today for north of $50 a share, so holding onto the shares through closure and awaiting a cash out will add only about 2.3% to the value of these shares. Nine months seems a long time to wait for such a piddling profit -- making today a good day to sell.

10 stocks we like better than Virtusa

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virtusa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.