Why VirTra Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now

VirTra, Inc. VTSI benefits from its military simulation training programs and extensive market reach, which have played an important part in the company's overall expansion. Given its robust growth and better debt management, VTSI makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Electronics Military industry.



Let’s focus on the reasons that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock an attractive investment pick at the moment.

Growth Forecast & Surprise History of VTSI

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VTSI’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 58.8% to 27 cents in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $29.2 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 7.9%.



VTSI delivered an average earnings surprise of 198.93% in the past four quarters.

VirTra’s Liquidity Position

VTSI’s current ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 4.54, much higher than the sector’s average of 1.14. The ratio being greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.

VirTra’s Broad Market Reach and Solid Backlog

VirTra provides cutting-edge combat training technologies that successfully prepare the military for real-world scenarios, allowing service personnel to better protect the nation and return home safely. Each of the company's military simulation training programs incorporates real-world scenarios, cutting-edge marksmanship, precise ballistics, unique firing courses and military weapon qualification courses.



VirTra operates on a global scale, with its products deployed in hundreds of agencies across 40 nations. This reflects the strong global demand for VTSI's products.



VTSI has a stable backlog of $21.2 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating strong sales growth potential for the company in the near future.

VirTra’s Debt Structure

Currently, VirTra’s total debt to capital is 13.77%, better than the industry’s average of 14.13%.

VTSI Stock Price Performance

In the past three months, VTSI shares have rallied 54.5% compared with the sector’s growth of 32.4%.



Other Stocks to Consider

A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR, Woodward, Inc. WWD and Elbit Systems ESLT, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LOAR delivered an average earnings surprise of 31.88% in the past four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $487 million, which indicates year-over-year growth of 20.9%.



Woodward’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 13.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2025 sales is pegged at $3.45 billion, which implies an improvement of 3.7%.



ESLT delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.12% in the past four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total revenues for 2025 stands at $7.77 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 13.8%.

