Why VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

The most recent trading session ended with VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) standing at $7.59, reflecting a +0.26% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 23.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, VirTra, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.27 million, showing a 20.02% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $38.97 million, signifying shifts of -7.79% and +2.43%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for VirTra, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, VirTra, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VirTra, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.66 for its industry.

It's also important to note that VTSI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Military industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 242, this industry ranks in the bottom 4% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

