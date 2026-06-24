Why VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $3.20, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

The stock of company has fallen by 4.41% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect VirTra, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 550%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.49 million, indicating a 50% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.1 per share and a revenue of $20.13 million, signifying shifts of -600% and -10.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, VirTra, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.