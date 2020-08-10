Markets
WPRT

Why Virgin Galactic, Westport Fuel Systems, and Plug Power All Popped Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE). Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT). Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

What do a space tourism company, a maker of liquefied natural gas-powered truck engines, and a vertically integrated hydrogen fuel company have in common? Well, the latter two -- Westport and Plug -- are both broadly defined as alternative energy companies, and I suppose you could call Virgin Galactic an "alternative to NASA" space stock.

More importantly today, though, all three of these stocks are soaring on no apparent news. As of 11 a.m. EDT, shares of Virgin Galactic are gaining back 3.8% from last week's losses, Plug is tacking on 3.8% to last week's gains, and Westport is doing best of all -- powering ahead by a cool 10%.

Three colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

These are impressive gains for three industrial "tech stocks" to be making on a day when the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.3% -- and yet there appears to be no news behind the gains.

At best, you could say that Virgin Galactic stock might be bouncing back from an overreaction last week, when investors sold off the stock on news of another first-flight delay, combined with a big stock issuance to fund ongoing losses -- and that both Plug and Westport appear to be enjoying continued goodwill after their respective earnings beats last week.

Now what

But there's no new news driving today's gains -- a rebound from a possible overreaction, and a bit of continued momentum from good news a week ago, nothing more.  

All three stocks remain unprofitable tech companies with uncertain prospects. Until they begin generating sustained profits, I'd expect each to have as many "down" days as "up" ones.

10 stocks we like better than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WPRT PLUG SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular