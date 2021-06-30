Why Virgin Galactic Stock Sank Today

What happened

The stock of space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) has been flying high recently. Shares shot up almost 40% last Friday after a positive business development. But the stock is giving some of that back today, trading down about 7.5% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT.

So what

Today, Bank of America Securities issued a downgrade on Virgin Galactic stock, knocking it down two notches from a buy rating to underperform (sell), as reported by CNBC. The firm cited the fact that it believes the good news reported last week is now fully priced into the stock. Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the company a license for passenger space flights after its latest successful test flight in May.

Virgin Galactic's VSS Imagine. Image source: Virgin Galactic.

Now what

The test flight reached a speed of Mach 3 and an altitude of 55.5 miles. Prior to the FAA approval, only crew members were allowed on flights. Virgin Galactic still plans another three test flights, but the license allowing customers on board is the first time the FAA has approved a space company to fly paying passengers.

But trading in the stock had been active prior to the recent news. Since the start of May, the 30-day average daily volume has grown by more than 300%. Some activity has been linked to retail traders who follow Reddit's WallStreetBets. Bank of America seems to feel that this activity has now brought the price beyond its fair valuation, and some shareholders are booking profits today.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.