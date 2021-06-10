Why Virgin Galactic Stock Popped Again on Thursday

What happened

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 5% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT today -- but the reason doesn't seem to have much to do with the space company itself this time.

Instead, it's all about Blue Origin.

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

So what

Over at Virgin Galactic's biggest rival in space tourism, bidding on a ticket for the first commercial flight of Blue Origin's New Shepard space rocket is hitting a fever pitch. Blue just tweeted out a reminder that all registrations to participate in its June 12 auction of the ticket must be in by today:

Auction registration closes today at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 21:00 UTC for the very first seat on #NewShepard. The winning bidder will fly to space on July 20th with Jeff Bezos and his brother Mark. Visit https://t.co/7Y4The9OmR to register. pic.twitter.com/XP6nRhlOT8 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) June 10, 2021

And even before the auction reaches its final stage, the floor bid on this ticket has reached $4 million.

Now what

Why does that matter to Virgin Galactic investors -- especially if its own CEO, Richard Branson, is planning to beat Jeff Bezos into space, and fly on an upcoming Virgin Galactic test flight July 4 weekend? Probably, the answer is as simple as this:

Blue Origin is doing its level best to get people excited about space tourism. If it succeeds (and the $4 million bid price suggests that it is succeeding), that's good news not only for Blue Origin, but for Virgin Galactic stock, too.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.