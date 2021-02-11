Markets
SPCE

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Took Off

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

It's official. Virgin Galactic's (NYSE: SPCE) next test flight is on for Saturday -- and Virgin Galactic stock is off to the races again.

According to a temporary notice to airmen (NOTAM) filed with the Federal Aviation Administration today, flying airplanes around Spaceport America in New Mexico will be restricted from 9 a.m. EST Saturday, Feb. 13 through 8 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 14.

VSS Unity and VMS Eve on the ground with a sunrise in the background

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

So what

Virgin Galactic first confirmed on Feb. 1 that it has opened a Feb. 13 flight window over the New Mexico desert for its next test flight of the VMS Eve mothership and VSS Unity spaceplane. Ever since then, Virgin Galactic stock has wobbled up and down as investors watched the company make preparations for this flight, the first since the company's failed attempt to reach space in December.

Opening a window, of course, doesn't necessarily mean that the plane will fly on the very first day of the window, however, but today's notice to the FAA confirms that this is the plan.

On Saturday, or Sunday at the latest, Virgin Galactic's trouble twins will once again take to the air. VMS Eve will fly to altitude, release VSS Unity to fly under its own power, and the latter will attempt to rocket to the edge of space, then turn around and land safely back on Earth.

Now what

And what happens then? Assuming all goes swimmingly with this flight test, Virgin will attempt to conduct a second VSS Unity flight test later in the month, finally wrapping up its flight test schedule.

At that point, it should be all systems go for Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson to take his own trip to space, and then... actual revenue-generating commercial flights!

No wonder investors are excited.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More