Why Virgin Galactic Stock Jumped 8.4% on Wednesday

What happened

Shares of space company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) jumped as much as 8.4% in trading on Wednesday after the company got an analyst upgrade. Shares trailed off late in the day but were still up 7.5% at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

So what

The catalyst today was analyst Ken Herbert at Canaccord, who initiated coverage on the stock and gave it a $35-per-share price target. He said the company will get a positive catalyst when space tourists start flying, especially celebrities like founder Richard Branson.

Image source: Getty Images.

What's been clear for a while is that it's unknown exactly how long it will take to increase the cadence of flights and expand spaceports around the world. That's a risk factor, but with the test flight last weekend under the company's belt, this should be a big-time growth stock over the next few years.

Now what

Analyst upgrades don't do anything to change the fundamentals for a stock, but they can give some credence to your investment thesis. In this case, Canaccord is jumping on the Virgin Galactic bandwagon after the most recent test flight in hopes of riding the company's commercial space flight business. But that bullish thesis has been in place for well over a year for long-term investors. Today was just a vote of confidence from Wall Street, which is why the stock is up big again.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.