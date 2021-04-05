Markets
SPCE

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Giving Back Its Gains Today

Contributor
Rich Smith The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), the pioneering space tourism company founded by Sir Richard Branson, had a good week last week. After unveiling its shiny new VSS Imagine spaceplane on Tuesday, Virgin stock enjoyed a three-day run of ever-increasing stock prices.

Less than a week later, however, Virgin shares are coming back down to Earth -- down 6.3% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT Monday.

VSS Imagine seen head on in a hangar.

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

So what

What's sparking today's decline? Honestly, I think it boils down to this:

Yes, VSS Imagine is a beautiful spaceplane. It's silver. It's shiny. It's got a new "modular" design (which may make servicing the plane easier, lowering operating costs and permitting a faster cadence of flight). Yes, this might help Virgin Galactic reach its goal of eventually flying 400 flights' worth of paying passengers annually (which at $250,000 per ticket, would mean roughly $600 million in annual revenue).

But first, Virgin Galactic needs to make its first flight with paying passengers. And that remains a problem.

Now what

Since its surprise announcement back in February that it was postponing its next space test flight until May 2021, Virgin Galactic's stock has flown beneath a cloud of suspicion that it might not complete its flight test schedule as soon as it had planned -- and certainly not as soon as it had intimated earlier this year. Lately, even fans of Virgin stock have been worrying aloud that it could be early 2022 before the company is able to begin generating revenue from selling tickets to space tourists.

With the wave of last week's excitement now passed, I suspect investors are today remembering this sobering fact.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular