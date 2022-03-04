Why Virgin Galactic Stock Fell Out of Orbit Today

What happened

Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) headed earthward at the end of the week. This followed hot rumors of another celebrity going into space. On Friday, the company's stock ended the day just under 5% below its previous closing price.

So what

The famous person apparently launching into the Great Void is actor Pete Davidson, perhaps best known for being a longtime cast member of Saturday Night Live. Various media articles published late Thursday said that Davidson was in talks for an upcoming space flight.

He'll join a list of other luminaries who have made the journey, including Virgin Galactic's own Richard Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and fellow actor William Shatner.

The catch for Virgin Galactic shareholders is that, if the speculation is true, Davidson isn't going on one of the company's flights. Instead, he'll be joining Bezos in a jaunt organized by the executive's space exploration project, Blue Origin. According to a report from CNN, the idea was hatched when Davidson and his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, had dinner with Bezos at the mogul's home in Los Angeles this past January.

Now what

Any celebrity confers reams of free publicity on a company; witness the many headlines when Shatner and Bezos were co-passengers on a Blue Origin flight last year.

Of course, the participation of a famous person doesn't really change the investment thesis for a publicly traded company, although like the Shatner flight it'll steal a bit of the limelight away from Virgin Galactic. All in all, though, bullish investors in Branson's company shouldn't be blinded by the Hollywood light, and should stay the course with their company.

