Why Virgin Galactic Shares Plunged 15.9% in February

What happened

Shares of space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 15.9% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, and the losses didn't stop there. In the first two days of trading in March, shares are down another 9.3%.

So what

The biggest news of the month came during Virgin Galactic's earnings call with investors. It wasn't surprising that revenue was zero for the fourth quarter of 2020 or that the company lost $74.1 million ($0.31 per share). What was surprising was a delay in the company's next test flight until May at the earliest.

A concept drawing of Virgin Galactic's Mach 3 passenger plane. Image source: Virgin Galactic.

This delay will put Virgin Galactic months behind schedule in launching space flights for paying customers. And delays aren't generally something the market is excited about from a growth stock that promises to charge as much as $250,000 for a single flight.

Now what

Is now the time to panic if you're a Virgin Galactic investor? If you believe in the future of space tourism and the long-term growth opportunities Virgin Galactic has in high-speed travel, the answer is no.

A few delays don't change the prospects of the company and may actually put customers at ease that management is putting safety first. As a growth stock with zero real operating metrics to value the company, Virgin Galactic is going to be a volatile stock, and recently that volatility has sent shares lower. But next month could easily reverse that momentum.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Travis Hoium owns shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.