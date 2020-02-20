Why Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's Shares Plunged 18.2% Today

What happened

Shares of rocket company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) fell back to earth today after more than doubling so far this month. Shares fell as much as 18.2% today but recovered a lot of those losses and were down just 2.6% at 12:20 p.m. EST. There seems to be no end to the ups and downs of this stock.

So what

Ahead of next Tuesday's earnings report, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas warned that the stock may dip after earnings. He said a correction is "overdue" at this point and still has a $22 price target with an overweight rating on the stock.

Image source: Virgin Galactic.

At this point, anything seems to be able to swing Virgin Galactic's shares double-digits in one direction or the other. Since many investors and traders listen to analyst opinions, it's not a surprise that a negative note sent shares lower this morning. But once again, shares popped back, so there was some resilience in this high-growth stock.

Now what

The rubber really hits the road next week, but analysts are taking their sides on the stock before earnings come out. There's no question that shares have run higher at an unsustainable pace, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're overvalued. I highlighted earlier this month why I think this is a company that could disrupt travel for decades to come and generate billions in revenue along the way. If that bullish case happens, today's dip could be a buying opportunity for the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.