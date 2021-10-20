Why Vinco Ventures Stock Just Fell 13%

What happened

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ: BBIG) shareholders lost ground to the market on Wednesday, with the stock dropping 13% by 1 p.m. EDT. The tech-focused acquisitions specialist announced a surprise management shake-up.

So what

The company has appointed a new CEO and CFO, with Lisa King now stepping into the top management position. King has 25 years of experience as a senior marketing and branding officer, according to a filing with the SEC. She replaces Christopher Ferguson, who had led Vinco Ventures since 2017 and is described by the company as a critical part of the management team.

The company also announced that it is shifting the date of its spinoff of Cryptyde, one of its subsidiaries. The outgoing CFO is leaving to join that company.

Executives said the management transition is going smoothly, although surprise changes at this level can produce volatility in a company's strategic approach and operating results. The stock's soaring share price so far in 2021 also likely contributed to today's decline.

Now what

The company owns several promising, if tiny, subsidiaries that compete in areas like the online video-sharing space. These assets shouldn't be any less valuable after the management transition.

Still, investors can expect more swings ahead for the small-cap stock as the new leadership team sets its priorities around key areas like debt, growth, profitability, and shareholder returns.

Meanwhile, it's reasonable to assume that the departure of two senior members of the management team raises the risk level for this volatile stock.

