Why Village Farms Stock Fell 16% in April

Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF) stock declined 15.6% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 index returned 5.3% last month.

Village Farms is a long-established, Canada-based greenhouse produce grower that entered the cannabis sector in 2017.

Village Farms didn't release any market-moving news last month, nor were there any Wall Street analyst downgrades of the company's stock.

We can probably attribute the stock's April decline to profit-taking. After all, despite a pullback that began in February, which affected the cannabis sector in general, shares of Village Farms are still up about 211% over the last year. The broader market has returned about 48% over this period.

For some context as to how the company is performing, let's look at its most recently released quarterly results, the fourth quarter of 2020. As I previously wrote:

Village Farms' revenue jumped 43% year over year to $47.4 million. (Only about two months of Pure Sunfarms' sales are included in Village Farms' consolidated results as Village Farms only wholly owned the cannabis subsidiary beginning on Nov. 2. Pure Sunfarms' October results, prorated for the portion owned by Village Farms at that time, are accounted for in a line item called "Equity earnings from unconsolidated entities.") In Q4, Village Farms' net income landed at $7 million, or $0.12 per share, up from a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.15 per share, in the year-ago period.

Investors can look forward to Village Farms' results being much more straightforward beginning in the first quarter of 2021, which is the first full quarter in which the company fully owned the Pure Sunfarms cannabis subsidiary.

Data by YCharts. Canopy Growth, the largest cannabis company, is included for context. Like Village Farms stock, Canopy Growth stock began pulling back earlier this year.

Investors should be getting material news soon. Village Farms hasn't yet announced a date for the release of its first-quarter 2021 results, but it should be within the next week or two.

For Q1, Wall Street is modeling for a loss per share of $0.02 on revenue of $51.2 million.

Investors' main focus should be on revenue growth in the company's cannabis business rather than on overall revenue growth. The cannabis market -- not the produce market -- is the market that has the huge long-term growth potential.

